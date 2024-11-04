Byron Fire Department's EMT team takes first place at NYS competition

Press Release:

This year EMTs, Laura Platt and Tatum Higby from Byron Fire Department’s Rescue Squad, took first place in the NYS Basic Life Support competition.

The EMS Games held this year at the Riverside Convention Center in Rochester on October 16-20 brought together teams of EMTs and Paramedics from across New York State for an exciting competition sponsored by Aura Prep and the BMCC Paramedic Program. The event featured a series of challenging, real-world scenarios designed to test participants' clinical skills, quick thinking, and teamwork under pressure.

Teams demonstrated their expertise in emergency response, patient care, and problem-solving, vying for top honors and recognition. The sponsorship by BMCC and Aura Prep highlighted their commitment to advancing EMS education and fostering a robust and skilled community of first responders across the state.

The workshop is designed to help first responders hone their knowledge and collect CME credits to maintain their license with the state. The last one held in Rochester was in 2017.

Besides Platt and Higby, Brad Nickerson, Squad Captain attended. Higby is an energetic 17-year-old who recently completed her Basic EMT Training in March of this year while attending Byron-Bergen High School as a junior.

Higby currently has completed all her CME credits for recertification, which is 3 years away. Higby was so excited when she learned that Vital Signs was being held in Rochester; she was eager to learn even more.

This year the council added a new twist for all attending. The games were held at the Strong Museum of Play on Saturday, October 19 in the morning. Each company was encouraged to sign up a team that would then participate in a “real life scenario.” Higby urged her mentor, Platt, to team up and compete. Higby created the team’s name, “Lil Legs of Byron.”

Just before the “call” the teams consisting of two people were given a few minutes to familiarize themselves with the equipment available for them to use; and they were allowed 20 minutes to complete the call.

The scenario that the Byron team was in a restaurant setting where an employee was having trouble breathing. The team accessed the scene and the patient, who was alone in the restaurant. The team used all their skills as they treated the patient with oxygen, EpiPen and albuterol to keep the patient alive because they were notified that the ambulance was 40 minutes away.

The two teams that were in first place in both categories, EMT and Advanced, received medals. Both winners were also awarded a large trophy cup that they can keep and display for the year. It will eventually have their names and date engraved on it.

Team Lil Legs of Byron took the EMT first place. Second place went to Wayne County and third place to Madison County. The Byron Fire Department will proudly display their trophy in their hall.