Byron resident enters guilty plea in welfare fraud case

Press release:

Trina Grimmer, 50, of Byron, pled guilty to one count of petit larceny and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge in Batavia Town Court on August 17, 2021.

Grimmer was originally charged with six counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st and one count of Grand Larceny 3rd after an investigation by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Dakota Nicholson revealed that she failed to report that her son and his father were also residing in the home. Grimmer subsequently received $8104.00 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

In addition to the reduced charge and conditional discharge, Grimmer was also disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for one year and has made full restitution to the Genesee County Department of Social Services.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of Welfare Fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit at (585) 344-2590, ext. 6417 or 6541