Byron Town Board to host special meeting for conducting inspection of highways after water project

Press Release:

Supervisor Hensel has called a special meeting for the sole purpose of conducting an inspection of the condition of the highways and restoration of the areas which were disturbed during the construction of the water system. The Board will not take any action this meeting.

The meeting is July 24 at 1 p.m. (arrive by 12:45 p.m. if possible) at Byron Town Hall. 7028 Byron Holley Rd.

The Members of the Byron Town Board will be meeting at the Byron Town Hall to conduct a site inspection of Town of Byron Water Improvement Benefit Area #1. This Inspection is for informational purposes only.

Representatives for the contractors, engineers, County and State highways, have, along with local officials, been invited to participate.