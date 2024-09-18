Calling all wiener dogs for annual races at Batavia Downs October 13

Press Release:

Officials at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel are asking for entrants into their Annual Dachshund Races, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13.

Up to 80 dachshunds will be racing for the crown of fastest wiener dog in Western New York. Each “heat” winner will receive free play and the top 3 finishers in the championship race will receive free play, food vouchers and a free hotel stay.

Family related activities will also take place including; on site entertainers including face painting, balloon artists and magicians as well as a kettle corn stand, pumpkin decorating, carriage rides, pony rides. Those events will take place from Noon to 2 p.m.

The wiener dog races will commence at 2 p.m. With the Buffalo Football team not playing until Monday Night, patrons won’t have to worry about missing their favorite football team play on Sunday.

If you have a pure-bred dachshund and would like to enter your dog to participate, please call or email Arna Tygart at 585-343-3750 ex 6437 or email at atygart@bataviagaming.com.

Admission and Parking is free.

“Our Annual Family Fun Day and Wiener Dog Races are a staple of the fall here at Batavia Downs,” said President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek. “We look forward to welcoming families and the community back to our facility for all the activities we have planned.”