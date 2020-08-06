Candidate for Sheriff ads 'Pro 2nd Amendment' line to November ballot

Press release from David Krzemien:

It's Official: "Pro 2nd Amendment' is now a line (another choice for people to vote) on the November 3rd Ballot.

On Election Day you will see David Krzemien’s name on two lines on the ballot. We have officially gotten our second line “Pro 2nd Amendment.” This second line means so much to David as he’s said from the beginning of his campaign, if we can’t protect our families then we are left with nothing. Every law-abiding citizen should be able to exercise the right to keep and bear arms without intervention or monitoring by the government. This fundamental right, provided to us by the 2nd Amendment should not be diminished or altered by the State government.

I would like to thank all the people who carried petitions to give the people of Genesee County a choice.

On November 3, 2020, make sure you vote David Krzemien for Genesee County Sheriff!