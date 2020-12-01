Candidates sought for part-time City Court judge position

Press release:

The City Council is seeking to fill a part-time City Court Judge position. This position is appointed by City Council to serve a six (6) year term and will be effective Jan. 1. Minimum qualifications require candidates to be an attorney admitted to practice law in the State of New York for at least five years as of the date he or she commences the duties of the office and must be a resident of the City of Batavia.

All interested candidates please submit a letter of interest and resume to:

City Court Judge

Attn: City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr.

One Batavia City Centre

Batavia, NY 14020

Resumes and letters of interest are due by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Please provide 10 hard copies of your materials directly to the City Manager’s office as well as an electronic copy.

If there are any questions, please contact:

Office of the City Manager

One Batavia City Centre

Batavia, NY 14020

Phone: (585) 345-6330

Fax: (585) 343-8182

E-mail: [email protected]