Casella strikes deal to take over Arc GLOW trash services

Press Release

Batavia, N.Y., August 22, 2022 – Arc GLOW, a chapter of Arc, NY, that provides innovative supports and services to people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties announced that it has sold its trash collection and transfer station to Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Casella) a regional vertically integrated solid waste, recycling and resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

More than 20 years ago, the Arc of Genesee opened its trash center to fill a need for theCity of Batavia, help create jobs, and produce a positive revenue stream for the organization. Now, to position itself better for the future and focus on its core mission, Arc GLOW has decided to move away from the waste and recycling industry.

“We’ve truly appreciated having the citizens of Batavia as our customers. They have been amazing advocates for our organization and the people we support, and we believe that this new partnership with Casella will help Arc GLOW focus on its core values and allow our organization to meet the needs of the people we serve in a financially sustainable way,” said Martin Miskell, Arc GLOW CEO. Casella will continue operations utilizing the existing Arc GLOW property and staff on West Main Street in Batavia, including the Transfer Station which will be operated by an Arc GLOW work enclave with the same familiar faces that customers have been accustomed to.

Casella, which has successfully implemented similar innovative employment programs through partnerships with other organizations such as Goodwill Northern New England, has a strong presence in Batavia, providing sustainability services including trash and recycling collection to area residents and businesses.

“We’re proud to be a strong community partner in Batavia and believe that the work that has been done by Arc GLOW over the years is inspirational and aligns well with our core values,” said Casella Chairman and CEO, John W. Casella. “Casella was established nearly 50 years ago, and we believe that growing and supporting our people so that they can provide outstanding service to our customers and their communities is central to everything we do.”

Arc GLOW intends to use the funding from the acquisition to invest in its programs and services to help meet the needs of the people and families they support. According to Miskell, this has become a challenge in recent years.

“In a field where our funding is consistently being squeezed, this injection of capital will position our organization for the future. We are evaluating every program and service we provide to ensure we are meeting the needs of the people in our community. I encourage every parent, family member, or community member to reach out if there is a specific need that we need to reach.”

Current Arc GLOW customers will be contacted directly with more information on what the acquisition means for them, and both organizations feel that customers will experience very little, if any change in their current service.

As first reported by The Batavian in May, prior coverage can be found HERE

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293; media contact Joseph Fusco, Vice President at (802) 772-2247; or visit the Company’s website at

www.casella.com.

About Arc GLOW

Arc GLOW, formerly The Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and Arc of Genesee Orleans, is a family-founded not-for-profit agency that is a chapter of the Arc NY, dedicated to helping people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD) meet their full potential and find fulfillment in learning, personal relationships, employment, volunteerism, recreation, the arts, and more. For more information or how to receive services visit www.ArcGLOW.org.