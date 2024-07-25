Catholic Charities launches annual socks and undergarments drive to support local students in need

Press Release:

Catholic Charities is gearing up for the new school year with its annual Socks and Undergarment Drive to benefit school-age kids and teenagers in grades Pre-K through 12th in need throughout Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

“Just like notebooks and pencils, growing children also need new socks and underwear for the upcoming school year,” said Kate DiSalvo, tri-county district director, Catholic Charities. “We understand that back to school supplies and clothing can be an added financial burden for many families in our community, which is why this annual drive is so important.”

Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear are being accepted from Aug. 1 – 31 at the following Catholic Charities offices:

25 Liberty St., Suite 7, Batavia

243 South Main St., Business Office Suite, Albion

6470 Route 20A, Perry

All colors and sizes from children to adult are needed. The donated items will be distributed to community members later this summer.

Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services.