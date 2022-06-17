Catholic Charities seeks local volunteers for phone and home visitation programs

Press release:

Catholic Charities needs volunteers for its Friendly Phones and Home Visitation programs in Genesee and Orleans counties. Both programs depend on dedicated volunteers to provide weekly visits or phone calls to isolated seniors 60+ who live independently, or with family.

“With limited volunteers, we, unfortunately, have many homebound seniors who are currently on a waiting list to participate in both our Friendly Phones and Home Visitation programs,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager for Catholic Charities’ Home Visitation program. “Both programs are built with the intent to bring a sense of connectivity and friendship to our program members through friendly conversation or partaking in hobbies and special interests such as reading, puzzles, or card games. Not only do these interactions brighten our seniors’ days, but our volunteers also enjoy the time spent together.”

The visitation schedule is flexible. Interested volunteers much are at least 21 years old and do not need to reside in Genesee or Orleans County. An interview, background check, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required. Training will also be provided upon acceptance into the volunteer program. For more information on volunteering, please call Catholic Charities at 585-343-0614, ext. 3804.