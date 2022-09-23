CCE adds second tomato canning class on Sept. 28

Press release:

Due to popular demand, we have added a second tomato canning class on Sept. 28, 6 to 8 p.m. This is a hands-on class that will show you all the basics of hot water bath canning. The Master Food Preserver will demonstrate both the hot and cold pack methods of canning. There will also be a discussion on canning jams and jellies.

Recipes and handouts will be provided. When the class is done, you will have a quart of tomatoes, but they will be too hot to take home that night. You will be able to pick them up at the CCE office the next day.

The class will be held at the Stafford Methodist Church, 6134 Main St., Stafford, Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited. No walk-in participants, please. The cost for the class is $20 per person. Registration and payment are due by September 26. Contact Mandy at (585) 343-3040, ext. 101 or stop by our office to register. You can also register and pay online by going to our event page athttps://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events.