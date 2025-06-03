CCE Master Food Preserver launches summer canning series

Press Release:

Canning jams and jellies is an easy, fast, and fun way to preserve fruit. During this workshop series, we’ll start with some of the basics of canning, including equipment and food safety, and then learn how to make jams and jellies. (A different one at each session.) Recipes and handouts will be provided.

Strawberry Jam on June 19, 6 - 8 p.m. In this hands-on class, students will prepare a sugar/pectin jam from fresh strawberries. Instructions and recipes will be given for frozen strawberry jam and low/no-sugar jams. Registration & payment close June 13 for the Strawberry Jam class.

Fruit Jelly on July 17, 6 - 8 p.m. First, learn the process of preparing fruit into the juice needed to make jelly, then the steps of adding sugar, pectin, and any spices to process it into jelly. This class will include a few special tastings of unusual flavors of jelly. Recipes will be provided. Registration & payment close July 11 for the Fruit Jelly class.

Hot Pepper Jam on September 11, 6 - 8 p.m. Learn how easy it is to process peppers into a special appetizer for your next event. Hot pepper jam over cream cheese, Yum! Wearing protective gloves is a must in this class. You will learn how to cut a variety of hot peppers and process it into a mouthwatering jam. Registration & payment close September 5 for the Hot Pepper Jam class.

Participants will have the opportunity to practice skills with hands-on demonstrations and will be able to take home some of the items they make.

Due to the hands-on nature of this topic, it will only be offered in person, and attendance will be limited to 12 adults in each session.

The instructor for this series is Catherine Johnston, a Master Food Preserver Volunteer at Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension. She completed her Cornell Master Food Preserver training in 2019. She was also a Family and Consumer Science Educator for 38 years at the Pavilion Central School. Catherine has many years of experience teaching all ages about food and canning practices.

The classes will be held at the Stafford Methodist Church, 6134 Main St., Stafford, from 6 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited to 12. No walk-in participants. The cost for each class is $25 per person. Sign up for all three at once for $65. Registration and payment are due prior to each class. Contact Elizabeth at 585-343-3040, ext. 101 or stop by our office to register and pay by cash or check. You can register and pay online by going to our event page at https://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events. We cannot issue refunds after the registration deadline for each class.