Celebrate library card sign-up month at Richmond Memorial Library

Press Release:

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month! Richmond Memorial Library is celebrating in two different ways:

Replacement cards will be offered for FREE during the month of September. Have a missing or damaged card? Now is the time to replace it! The library is waiving the usual $1 replacement fee for the month. Anyone signing up for a brand-new library card account will be entered for a chance to win a prize! The Friends of the Library are sponsoring a prize tote, which will include library swag, a gift certificate to the Friends of the Library Book Sale, and $25 gift card to Batavia’s Original.

Your library card unlocks many benefits, including access to materials in the library and online! The Richmond Memorial Library proudly offer access to Libby and Hoopla for eBooks, Audiobooks, Movies, TV Shows and more. Access genealogy resources, Consumer Reports, legal resources and more through RML’s online databases. Need a dinosaur shaped cake pan or a board game? The library has you covered there as well.

Resident library cards may be issued free-of-charge to residents of Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties, and to those who work, own property or attend school within the borders of the Batavia City School District.

Photo ID with name and current street address must be presented to apply for a card, or to replace a lost card. When primary residence within Genesee, Orleans, or Niagara counties is not established, additional proof of working, attending school, or owning property within the borders of the Batavia City School District is required.

Children may be issued resident cards and their replacements when they can sign their own name, and after having established identity and residency in the manner described above, or in the presence and under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian who has.

The library is located at 19 Ross Street in the City of Batavia and is open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more about the library, library programs and more, visit batavialibrary.org or stop in!