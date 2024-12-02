Celebrate the holidays at HLOM with Christmas concerts, trivia night, and more

Press Release:

Come to the Holland Land Office Museum (HLOM ) on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m. for a Christmas concert featuring members of the Genesee Symphony Orchestra. A brass ensemble will treat everyone to all the classic holiday tunes. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, December 12 at 7 p.m. In honor of the end of prohibition in the United States, the topic is the 1930s. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

Come to the Holland Land Office Museum on Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. for a Christmas concert featuring Mike Whyman as he plays many of the classic holiday songs on acoustic guitar. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

Come to the Holland Land Office Museum on Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. for a Christmas concert featuring members of the Genesee Symphony Orchestra. That night a flute quartet will treat everyone with all the classic holiday tunes. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.