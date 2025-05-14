Celebrating Mental Health awareness month with the grand opening of OLV Human Services

Press Release:

On Wednesday, May 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a special event will be held at the Oatka Family Practice, located at 5762 E. Main Street, Suite 6, in Stafford. The event will begin with prepared remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

OLV Human Services (OLVHS) – one of the region’s largest mental and behavioral health organizations - is celebrating the grand opening of their Genesee County location, which will serve the mental and behavioral health of the community. Located in suite 6 of the Oatka Family Practice building, OLVHS will serve residents’ needs through their Evaluation and Treatment Center and Outpatient Clinic services.

The event will feature prepared remarks and a ribbon cutting. The individuals noted below will also be available for interviews.

The Evaluation and Treatment Program offers multi-disciplinary assessments and evaluations for children suspected of having a developmental disability, including autism spectrum disorder. If the results of the assessment indicate the need for treatment, the team will provide individualized behavioral programming, occupational therapy, speech therapy and medical management including developmental pharmacology.

The Outpatient Clinic provides care and counseling for children, adolescents, and adults with behavioral, emotional and psychiatric difficulties of varying levels of severity. Licensed therapists work with the support of a board-certified psychiatrist to provide person-centered services for children and adults. Treatment plans are custom-tailored and may include individual therapy, family therapy, and group therapy, as well as medication management.

Attendees will include Cindy Lee, CEO of OLV Human Services; Lynda Battaglia, Director of Mental Health and Community Services for Genesee County; Sheila Hunt, Chief Program Officer at OLV Human Services; Dr. Ted Andrews, a pediatric psychologist and pediatrician at OLV’s Evaluation and Treatment Center; Katie Cowley, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at OLV Human Services; and Heather Bell, Mental Health Counselor at OLV Human Services.