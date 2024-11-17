Celebrating National Home Care & Hospice month, calls for volunteers

Press Release:

National Home Care & Hospice Month, which was created by Jimmy Carter in 1978, is a month-long celebration that recognizes healthcare professionals who provide care wherever the patient calls home.

HomeCare & Hospice, which proudly serves Cattaraugus, Allegany, Genesee and Wyoming counties, will be taking the time to celebrate their administrators, clinical staff, volunteers, personal care aides and home health aides.

“We have amazing staff who truly provide the best care to our communities,” said Melissa Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer. “We are looking forward to showing our staff even more appreciation throughout the month.”

Special recognition dates are celebrated nationally throughout the month including Home Health Week November 18 - 22.

During Hospice Month in November, local libraries in Arcade, Olean, Wellsville, and Batavia will feature special Hospice displays. These displays will include books from the libraries' own collections, along with informational materials provided by HomeCare & Hospice. Stop by and learn more about hospice care and the valuable resources available to support patients and families.

National Home Care & Hospice Month is a great time to become a volunteer with the organization. HomeCare & Hospice is seeking caring individuals in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee or Wyoming counties who would be interested in becoming hospice volunteers.

Both patients and their families not only require the help of the medical, aide, spiritual, and social work team provided by HomeCare & Hospice, but also need the support and respite that can be carried out by compassionate members of the community. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteer opportunities, please contact Pat Meek at 585-343-7596.

When facing the challenges of a serious illness, it’s important to remember that the right support can make all the difference. Hospice care focuses on comfort, dignity, and quality of life, ensuring that patients and families are never alone on this journey. Don’t wait until the situation feels overwhelming—call now to explore how hospice can help. Anyone can make the first call to hospice—whether it's a doctor, nurse, discharge planner, friend, family member, or the patient.

Reach out today and discover how we can support you during life’s most difficult times. For more information on services available, please call 585-343-7596. For more information on the history of HomeCare & Hospice, please visit https://homecare-hospice.org/about/.