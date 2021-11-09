Celebrity bartending night at Batavia Downs raises $5,200 for charity

Press release:

Western Region Off-Track Betting (WROTB) and Batavia Downs Gaming announced today that a recently held celebrity bartending night raised $5,2oo in support of Connor O’Neil and his family in their battle against cancer.

On October 29th, a celebrity Bartending event was held at the Labatt Blue Zone at 34 Rush inside Batavia Downs. Former Buffalo Football Star Thurman Thomas, for whom the bar is named, was there along with Buffalo Hockey Legend Danny Gare. Media Personalities DJ Jickster from 97 Rock, Patrick Hammer from WGRZ and Dave Greber from WIVB were also in attendance. Funds were raised from a portion of sales made at the restaurant between 8:30pm and 10:30pm as well as via a live auction for autographed sports memorabilia. Items that were auctioned off included an autographed Dylan Cozens Jersey, Autographed Kyler Murray Helmet and Autographed Thurman Thomas Ball and Jersey.

“We were honored to help raise money for such a worthy cause, “said Batavia Downs Gaming’s President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek. “It was great seeing so many well known personalities like Thurman Thomas, Danny Gare, DJ Jickster, Patrick Hammer and Dave Greber come out in support of the Connor Strong Foundation. We are encouraged the number of folks that came out to help raise money and awareness that evening. The people of Western New York are so generous and we are lucky to live in such a caring community.”

“We’d like to thank Batavia Downs & Gaming and Henry Wojtaszek for an amazing night,” said Connor’s Uncle Kevin O’Neil. “We are deeply humbled by the event and realize how fortunate we are to live in Western New York and to be surrounded by the good people that were with us that night. My Nephew, Connor, and the vision for the Connor Strong Foundation will both succeed because of the people who are here to help support those affected by childhood cancer. The kindness in this world can be overwhelming and Friday Night was a testament to that.”