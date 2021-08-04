August 4, 2021 - 2:35pm
Center Street parking lot to be closed for paving one day next week
Center Street, batavia, news.
Press release:
Starting on August 10, 2021, sections of the Center Street lot will be closed for paving operations. This work will be performed during the business day between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is weather-dependent.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 option 1.
We appreciate your cooperation in advance.
