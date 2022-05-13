Chamber announces new tourism website

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, acting as the official Tourism Promotion Agency for Genesee County is pleased to announce the completion of a new Genesee County tourism website. VisitGeneseeNY.com is the “go-to” online resource for all things tourism, hospitality, recreation and special events in Genesee County.

The well-established site provides a digital presence for nearly 400 tourism-related businesses in Genesee County. Each business has a landing page including business contact information, hours of operation, a description of goods or services and image gallery. The site curates the content, so if a business is included in a blog, has events on the calendar or offers packages, the information is also displayed on the landing page – tying together all of the information that is displayed in various sections of the website. A requested custom feature on all business pages is the “What’s Nearby” filtering capability. Users can see by distance, tourism-related businesses and filter to display the results based on type of attractions, restaurants and/or lodging.

The Chamber maintains an extensive county-wide (tourism-related) events calendar, which features over 400 events year-round, ranging from theater and arts workshops, outdoor nature programs, history-related or agritourism events, live racing and more. A submission button is provided for area event coordinators to add their events as they become finalized. In the coming days, the Chamber will also be announcing information on the live music section of the website (which can be easily found at JamInGenesee.com)

The site also includes information for event planners, tour operators, an in-depth collection of county-wide sports venues and more. It was designed by Chamber member Corporate Communications located in Rochester, and replaces the 2017 site which they also created.

We encourage you to use bookmark VisitGeneseeNY.com as a resource for area businesses, as well as for year-round things to do with family and friends.