Chamber hosts workshop on business planning during the coronavirus crisis with SUNY Brockport business advisor

Press release:

“Business Planning during the Covid Crisis” will be the subject of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce’s latest business workshop on Dec. 3.

“Never has been business planning more important or more challenging than during this pandemic,” said Tom Turnbull, president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. “This workshop is designed to help our local businesses plan and navigate through this difficult future.”

Richard Petitte, a Certified Business Advisor for the SUNY Brockport Small Business Development Center, will discuss taking a look at how your business can realize success in these uncertain times.

He will be concentrating on developing your business ideas through the business plan process and evaluating the feasibility of those ideas before investing time and money in them.

The workshop will be held via Zoom and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and should last approximately one hour.

This event is free for Chamber and Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District members. There is a $10 charge for non-members. To register, contact Kelly Bermingham at the Chamber by phone at (585) 343-7440 or by email at [email protected]