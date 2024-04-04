Chamber kicks off eclipse weekend with 'Genny The Cow' artist Friday at the Visitor Center

Press Release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off GeneSEEtheEclipse weekend activities by inviting the community to a “meet the artist” event at our Visitor Center.

Andy Reddout, illustrator of Genesee County’s commemorative poster and “Genny SEES The Eclipse” original children’s book will be at the Visitor Center on Friday, April 5 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Guests can get a free signed poster, purchase a book for signing, or bring in their previously purchased book to have it signed. Genny the Cow will also be on hand for you to grab a photo with to commemorate our community’s once-in-a-lifetime event.

The Visitor Center will be open this weekend Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and Monday 8:30 a.m. -noon for those looking to purchase a pair of Genesee County Commemorative ISO certified solar viewing glasses, while supplies last.

“We are excited to see our community’s collaboration and planning of the last year come together this weekend. Currently, there are over 60 various events and activities listed on our website calendar that organizations have put together to entertain residents and visitors. I’m extremely humbled by their participation and proud of our Chamber team’s dedicated effort to helping promote this once-in-a-lifetime event to our community”, says Brian Cousins, Genesee County Chamber of Commerce - President.

For the latest events and special promotions, as well as to see the events map, visit http://GeneSEEtheEclipse.com.

The Visitor Center is located at 8276 Park Road in Batavia. ISO-Certified solar glasses are being sold for $2.50/each +tax, via credit or debit card only.