Chamber of Commerce calls for nominations for 2020 Awards Ceremony, deadline is Dec. 30

Press release:

The Chamber’s Annual Awards Committee is accepting nominations for the 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony. Unfortunately, our original date for the event of Feb. 27 will have to be adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic that does not allow gathering of more than 50 people.

The Chamber does plan on hosting this event however, the date is to be determined and the look will most likely be very different this year. It is very important to the Chamber to continue to honor Businesses & Geneseeans especially during this most trying time.

The Awards Ceremony is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.

Please note that a brief write-up will qualify your nominee for consideration.

Nominations are now being accepted for:

Business of the Year

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year

Agricultural Business of the Year

Innovative Enterprise of the Year

Special Service Recognition & Geneseeans of the Year.

Business Nominees must be a Chamber Member (If unsure of your nominee, call the Chamber to verify).

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 8276 Park Road, Batavia, and can also be downloaded from the Chamber website.

Nominations MUST BE RECEIVED BY Dec. 30 to be eligible for consideration.

If you would like more information, feel free to call or email Kelly J. Bermingham, director of Member Relations & Special Events, at the Chamber office, 343-7440, ext. 1026; or email: [email protected]