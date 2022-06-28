Chamber president tapped for assistant city manager position

Press Release

The City of Batavia announces the appointment of Erik Fix to the position of Assistant City Manager for the City of Batavia. Fix was selected following an extensive search for candidates and active recruitment campaign. Erik will assume his new role on Monday July 25th, 2022.

A Batavia native and life-long Genesee County resident, Fix holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Roberts Wesleyan College in Organizational Management. He is currently serving as the President of the Chamber of Commerce for Genesee County.

Fix has served the City during the Police Reform Stakeholder meetings as a moderator guiding the City management, police department and residents through a comprehensive review of the departments current policies, training and procedures. He currently serves as a board member of the Genesee County Youth Bureau, the United Memorial Medical Centre Foundation, Genesee County Business Education Alliance, a member of the Batavia Rotary Club, and GLOW YMCA G-Force New Facility Planning Group.

He also served as a member of the Local Planning Committee for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and continues to support tourism and economic development in the City of Batavia.

“Erik and I have known each other on a professional level for over a decade and I am thrilled that he wants to work for the City of Batavia and focus on housing and neighborhood issues in his new role as Assistant City Manager. He will be responsible for creating and implementing a new Neighborhood and Housing Transformation Initiative, community development, assisting with flood plain management, risk management, cultivating organizational values, public relations and information technology,” said Rachael J. Tabelski, City of Batavia City Manager.

Fix is a 2009 graduate of Leadership Genesee where the class choose him and Tabelski to be the designated speaker at the graduation ceremony.

Erik’s current position with the Chamber of Commerce has given him knowledge in the principals and practices of local municipalities. He has the ability to lead teams, execute on high-impact projects, and recognize the global impact of decisions on the community and region as a whole.

Erik, a graduate of Alexander High School, is currently the Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach of the Byron-Bergen Central School and lives with his family in the Village of LeRoy. He lives with his wife, Susan and his three sons Brady, Jackson, and Carter.