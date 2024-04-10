Change of assessment notices to be sent to Batavia property owners starting Wednesday

Press Release:

Town Assessor Rhonda M. Saulsbury announced that beginning April 10, Change of Assessment Notices will be mailed to property owners within the Town. Instructions indicating the procedure for requesting an informal review, how to obtain forms, and where to get information will be included with each notice.

Ms. Saulsbury reminds property owners to review the full market value estimate found on the Change of Assessment Notification. If you do not agree with this estimate AND can offer proof for a change, you can follow the process of filing a challenge. Informal reviews will be held during April & May. Appointments are required with email submissions preferable.

Property assessments, inventory data, and sale information will be available online beginning in April at https://townofbatavia.prosgar.com.

The Town of Batavia strives to maintain a 100% equalization rate (sale price to assessment ratio), which means that we aim to keep our assessments at 100% full market value across all property types. To accomplish this, we do regular re-evaluations and make adjustments accordingly during the assessment update project. Values can adjust due to physical changes and/or market changes.

As part of this process, we run each property through our appraisal software system, comparing the building style, square footage, year built, bedrooms, baths, lot size, et cetera, against the recent sale data. Based on the aforementioned data, we then do a field review to determine the fair full market value.