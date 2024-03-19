Charles Mike Hammon named new president of Godfrey's Pond

Press Release:

Newly elected as the Godfrey Pond Association’s President is Charles Mike Hammon, who brings with him over 13 year’s experience in various roles in and around the Pond.

Mike chose to retire from the Fire Service and was originally hired as the Pond’s caretaker in 2011 and served in that role for over 10 years. He became the Grounds Chairman in 2016 and served on the Board until his election this January.

Mike jokes that it took three tries to finally retire from the Pond’s caretaker position. He now serves as the caretaker for the Hammon-Mabie Family cottage located at 7889 Bigelow Drive on the Pond.

The Pond is a unique piece of God’s green earth that we have been chosen to protect and maintain. Why Godfrey’s Pond, you ask. Where else would you want your kids and grandkids to go?

We encourage you to visit our grounds and all that we have to offer you and your family by attending any of our Open House events scheduled for Sunday, May 26 and Sunday, June 16. We also have our Hunting & Fishing Days on the weekend of Sept. 21 and 22, 2024.