Charlotte Crawford named Crossroads House director

Press release:

The Crossroads House Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlotte Crawford as their new Executive Director, effective immediately. Charlotte has been serving as the interim Executive Director following the departure of Jeff Allen.

A native of Western New York, Charlotte has worked as a nurse in many areas such as: physician’s offices, nursing homes, and hospitals. In addition to teaching Nursing Leadership at GCC, she also continues to serve as a NYS Certified Paramedic. Her last 22 years were spent at Lake Plains Community Care Network (LPCCN), a rural health network covering Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. She began her employment as the Care Management Developer, followed by Associate Director, and the last 6 years as the CEO.

Charlotte met Kathy Panepento, the founder of Crossroads House, many years ago when Crossroads House was just a dream. Little did she know that fifteen years later her father would become a resident in the home. It was then that the mission of comfort care became very near and dear to her heart; however, she did not become actively involved until 2 ½ years ago when she was invited to become a member of the Board of Directors. In March of 2022, she was asked to fill in as the Interim Executive Director, and fell in love with Crossroads House, the mission, and all the amazing nurses, aides, and volunteers. Charlotte found their passion and dedication for everything they do to be contagious. “I am extremely excited to become a part of the talented administration team as we constantly strive to move Crossroads House forward to expand our offerings and services, and grow to better serve our community.”