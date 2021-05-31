Child struck by truck on Otis Street in serious, but stable condition at Strong

Press release:

On May 31st, 2021 at 3:51 p.m., the Batavia Police were dispatched to Otis Street for the report of a 6-year old female who had been struck by a vehicle. Upon patrols arriving on the scene, the child was conscious and speaking with officers. City of Batavia Fire Department and MercyEMS crews responded and evaluated the child on scene.

The child was then transported to the MercyFlight helipad, where the child was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The accident occurred on private property at the residence on Otis Street, not on the roadway. Batavia Police interviewed the residents that were present at the time, including the driver. The operator, after disconnecting a trailer from his pickup truck, moved the vehicle striking the child who was in the yard on the passenger side of the vehicle. No impairment or intoxication is suspected, and no charges are pending.

At this time the child remains at Strong Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.