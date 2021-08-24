Chris Jacobs introduces legislation to help reservists become activity duty

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) and Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) introduced the Reservists Opportunity Act to give more flexibility to members of the National Guard and Reserves.

“Making the decision to serve our country, especially on active duty, is an honorable and selfless one, so when members of our Reserves and National Guard decide to volunteer for active-duty assignments, they should not be met with red-tape, Rep.Chris Jacobs said. “This legislation removes an unnecessary barrier and allows these members to easily find opportunities from their own computers. Streamlining this service and increasing access will improve our military readiness and retention of qualified service members.”

“When our soldiers want to step up to serve full-time, the last thing that should stop them are technological barriers. This bill will ensure that these soldiers can access the opportunities available for active-duty service from their personal devices. Not only does this make sense, it improves readiness and retention. I look forward to its swift consideration in the House,” Rep. Tim Ryan said.

The Reservists Opportunity Act introduced by Jacobs and Ryan would allow for National Guard and Reserve members to access the Army’s Tour of Duty system, which serves as a military job board, from personal devices. Currently, this service is only accessible on devices connected to Department of Defense (DoD) networks limiting the ability for some members to easily find active-duty opportunities in a timely manner.

