Christian Yunker appointed to Tompkins Community Bank Board for Western New York

Press Release:

Furthering its commitment to community development, Tompkins Community Bank (Tompkins) has appointed Christian Yunker to its Community Bank Board for Tompkins Western New York. Yunker brings an extensive background in agriculture and economics to his new role. Before returning to his family’s business in 2008, Yunker served as a credit officer and relationship manager at Farm Credit East; currently, he is the managing partner of CY Farms, Batavia Turf, CY Heifer Farm and CY Properties, all operated out of Elba.

“Christian’s agricultural and economic expertise, in addition to his background in public service, will be an asset to our Board,” said Diane Torcello, president, Tompkins Western New York Market. “His knowledge of the area and extensive network will also benefit our board as we continue to expand how we support the communities we serve.”

A dedicated member of the community, Yunker is heavily involved in the Genesee County Legislature. He is a member of several committees, sharing his expertise on agricultural and rural affairs, public service, ag and farmland protection, soil and water conservation and more; Yunker is also a member of the Genesee Association of Municipalities Committee. Most recently, Yunker volunteered as president of the Genesee County Farm Bureau. A graduate of Cornell University, Yunker resides in Elba with his wife and three daughters.