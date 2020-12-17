Christmas giving still goes on despite cancellation of 'Shop with a Cop' due to COVID-19

Press release:

On Friday, Dec. 18th, members of the City of Batavia Police Department will be holding a Christmas event in place of the annual “Shop with a Cop” that is held at Walmart each year, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Batavia Police Benevolent Association, the City of Batavia Civil Service Employees Association members, and the City’s “Jeans for Friday” program donated the funding for this year’s event and the Batavia City School District assisted with choosing the families to participate.

One family from each city school was selected and will receive Christmas presents for children to open Christmas morning. The selected families provided Batavia PD with a “wish list” of items, which included toys, diapers, baby formula, boots, jackets, winter hats and gloves. The gifts have been wrapped and will be delivered via police cruiser with a special guest this week.

The City of Batavia Police Department would like to thank the unions and employees within the City of Batavia for their generous donations and the Batavia City School District for their assistance to make this a great event.

We would also like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season! The City of Batavia Police Department is looking forward to the return of Shop with a Cop in 2021!