Christmas in the City event, parade scheduled for Dec. 4; festivities include downtown wreath contest

Press release:

The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District is hosting its annual Christmas in the City event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 4 with a holiday parade down Main Street to follow at 6 p.m.

The BID is inviting any business, organization or group to walk, ride or enter a float for the parade which runs from Jefferson Avenue to Summit Street. Downtown businesses are encouraged to host an activity or offer store specials during the event. Vendors are welcome.

This year’s event includes train rides, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, crafts, and a Downtown Scavenger hunt with chances to win some great prizes.

The BID also is hosting its second annual Wreath Contest for Downtown Batavia. Again, any business, group, organization or family are invited to enter the contest.

For $20, each participant is provided with a 16-inch plain wreath to decorate. Participants can pick up their wreaths on Sat., Nov, 20 and will have a week to decorate it before dropping the wreath off to the BID for community volunteers to put them up downtown.

Voting for most creative will take place from Dec. 4-24. First place winner receives $100 cash prize, second place $75 and third place $50.

To participate in Christmas in the City or the Wreath Contest, contact Beth Kemp at [email protected] or find all forms online at DowntownBataviaNY.com.