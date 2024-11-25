Christmas in the City to bring holiday specials, family fun December 7

Press Release:

Let the Holidays begin! Christmas in the City is Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Downtown Batavia. Our local shops and organizations will be offering holiday specials and family fun activities.

Events held in the mall will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include "Our Hometown Craft Show," Pictures

with Santa and so much more.

Stay downtown, take a carriage ride, listen to carolers, and see what all of our businesses have to offer. You won’t want to miss the Holiday Parade down Main Street starting at 6 p.m. More than 1,000 people pack the streets of Downtown every year for this great event as it kicks our community into the holiday season.

We would love to invite you to be a part of this year’s event. There are several opportunities to participate:

Enter your business or group into the Holiday Parade. Parade participants can walk or drive a vehicle or float decorated for the holiday season. We ask that no one puts a Santa on their float, as he has already committed to the event.

Sponsor the event.

Volunteer to help with organizing the event and/or assisting with parade line up.

Without our kind and generous sponsors and volunteers this event would not be possible.

For more information and full list of participating businesses and activities check out our Facebook page, visit our website at www.bataviabid.com or contact us at director@downtownbataviany.com