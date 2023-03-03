Chromebooks now available for checkout at Richmond Memorial Library

Press release:

The Richmond Memorial Library is pleased to offer HP Chromebooks, which will be available for patrons to check out beginning this week.

The Chromebooks were received through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Grant as part of the FCC American Rescue Plan Act. The Chromebooks can be checked out for a period of three weeks with a valid NIOGA library card in good standing. They include a power cord and all instructions.

The NIOGA Library System includes public libraries in Niagara, Orleans and Genesee Counties. Chromebooks can only be checked out at the Richmond Memorial Library and must also be returned to the Richmond Memorial Library.

The Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia. Find us online at batavialibrary.org.