City Church Christmas events this week include toy giveaway, concert and Sunday service

Press release:

The City Church Christmas Events this week!

Tuesday is our Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at the Community Center on 114 Liberty St. in Batavia. We will have food, fun, Santa, hats, gloves, bikes and toys to giveaway. Every child walks away with a gift and all are welcome to come on out to celebrate the season!

Thursday is our Christmas Concert with local vocal artists. This will be a night of Christmas music, and we will have a time of community afterward with some soups and chili. This will begin at 7 p.m. at 210 East Main St. in Batavia.

Sunday is our CHRISTMAS SERVICE - “EXPERIENCE JOY THIS CHRISTMAS” with treats, Santa, a Kids Party at 10 a.m. and an encouraging message inspired by the word of God. All are welcome at 210 East Main St at 8:30 & 10 a.m.

There is no better time than the present to allow God to be a part of your life! Let’s come together this Christmas Season.