City encourages residents to 'adopt a park'

Press release:

The City of Batavia would like to encourage members of the community to “adopt a park” and volunteer in cleaning city parks in honor of Earth Day. Residents are encouraged to take part in “adopt a park” on Saturday, April 23rd.

Batavia is very fortunate to have several local park settings with over 35 total acres of playgrounds and open land to offer to the public. Groups and individuals are encouraged to assist the City with improving parks through litter and debris pick-up in an effort to help keep parks and playgrounds clean and attractive. Your volunteer effort in our parks generates pride in our parks system, increases awareness of the importance of protecting our natural resources and will demonstrate commitment to your community in a way that promotes appreciation to beautify and keep our parks clean in Batavia. Director of Public Works, Brett Frank said “On behalf of the City of Batavia, we’d like to thank all of our residents for the pride they take in keeping our parks clean and thank them in advance for their participation and support.”

Please use the receptacles within the parks or bring your own bags for refuse and gather yard waste in a separate pile that will be removed by the City.