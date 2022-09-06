City Fire announces site designed to help responders access critical information about homes and businesses

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department has been working closely with technology partner First Due to

release Community Connect, an application focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible during an incident or major disaster. Community Connect is a secure, easy-to-use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their household in order to aid first responders and emergency service personnel in responding more efficiently and effectively; ultimately resulting in better incident outcomes. In addition to the residential portal, Community Connect also helps business owners and managers keep people at their commercial properties safe by giving First Responders access to critical documents such as evacuation procedures, occupant rosters, hazardous material lists and more. Additionally, designated contacts at properties that joined the program will receive immediate alerts via text message when First Responders are dispatched to the building address.

Community Connect is completely voluntary and residents are individually able to decide which information they are comfortable sharing. Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. Data provided by residents within Community Connect is 100% secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.

To learn more about the program and to create your profile, please visit City of Batavia Community Connect.