City Fire Department announces new chaplain

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department is proud to announce our new Fire Department Chaplain, Deacon Dave Erhart of Le Roy.

Deacon Dave comes to us with an impressive resume, including 40 years of fire service experience with the Le Roy Fire Department as both a firefighter and Chaplain. He is currently serving as a Deacon with Our Lady of Mercy Church in Le Roy.

He received Fire Chaplain training at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls and is a member of the New York State Order of Chaplains.

Fire Chaplains provide a valuable service to the Fire Department members and their families. We look forward to this partnership and are fortunate to have a local resource available with such experience.