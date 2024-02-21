City Fire Department determines mattress as origin of McKinley fire, cause is unknown

Press Release:

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 14 McKinley Ave. in the City of Batavia. Initial fire units arrived on-scene four minutes after the initial dispatch, reporting heavy fire from the front door of the residence, and requested a second alarm.

Crews stretched a hose line and made entry into the building for fire attack and searched for any occupants as other crews were securing a water source on McKinley. Crews quickly reported that the initial fire hydrant was inoperable and immediately began to look for another one in the area. While this water disruption was only for a brief amount of time, the high winds caused the fire to grow extremely fast resulting in the order to evacuate fire crews from the building and fight the fire defensively.

All residents were able to exit the structure prior to fire department arrival. One adult resident was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns to the lower legs. The house consisted of an upper and lower apartment, suffered significant fire damage and is considered a total loss, displacing seven people.

Fire investigators were able to determine the origin to be a downstairs bedroom in the center of the residence, in the area of a mattress. The cause is unknown.

The City of Batavia Fire Department checks the nearly 600 fire hydrants in the city annually. This consists of checking for proper operation, pressure, and greasing the caps. If a hydrant is deemed to be damaged or out of service, it is reported to the Water Department. The Water Department responds promptly and works very hard to ensure these hydrants are operational.

While the damage to the hydrant on McKinley is unknown, it could have been from a wide variety of causes. The Water Department was notified of this hydrant being out of service and since that time is now operational and in service. Currently the City has only one fire hydrant out of service, and crews are working to get that hydrant in service. It is important to note that even with multiple crews checking, and correcting hydrant issues as they arise, things can happen that are out of our control and unknown.

If anyone sees an issue with a hydrant, I urge you to contact the Fire Department so it can be checked and fixed.

The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Police, Water

Department, Codes Department and DPW, as well as the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, the Town of Batavia Fire Department, the Elba Fire Department, Oakfield Fire Department, Stafford Fire Department, Leroy Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management, Bergen Deputy Chief Garrett Dean, National Fuel, National Grid and the Salvation Army. Special thanks to Assistant City Manager Erik Fix and DPW Director Brett Frank for responding to assist and provide refreshments for responders.