City fire department: State Street blaze does not appear to be 'incendiary in nature'

Press release:

At 8:03 am on Nov. 12, 2020, the City of Batavia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential fire with flames showing at located at 162 State St.. First arriving fire units were on-scene at 8:06 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire involvement on the first floor and extending up to the second floor. Responding crews made an aggressive attack and were able to contain the fire to the interior of the home and the situation was called under control by command at 8:34 a.m.

Due to the intensity of the fire, the home received significant damage throughout along with smoke and water damage. Additionally, three cats and a dog perished in the fire.

At this time the City of Batavia’s Fire Investigation team is investigating the fire to determine the origin and cause. Presently, the fire does not appear to be incendiary in nature. Once a determination has been made, we will be providing an additional media release with further information.

City fire was assisted at the scene by Mercy EMS, City of Batavia Police Department along with the Alexander, Elba and Town of Batavia fire departments with additional support provided by the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch and Office of Emergency Management Services.