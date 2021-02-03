City fire issues 2020 summary after evaluating services and programs

Press release:

As 2020 has drawn to a close, the City of Batavia Fire Department has evaluated the services and programs provided throughout the year in its continuous quality improvement process.

According to Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano, “the current pandemic has forced the department to implement a number of significant changes to our operational model and service delivery. Our service to the public remains our main mission.

"We are here to serve and these changes ensure that we are able to continue to provide the highest levels of service during this most unsettling time. Our ability to maintain our core mission and essential services such as fire protection and emergency medical services hinges on the ability of our staff to respond in the most efficient and sensible way possible while ensuring the health and safety of fire department staffing.”

Here's the summary for 2020:

Total Incidents -- 2,264

Fires -- 55 (vehicle, cooking, chimney, vegetation, forest, brush, rubbish, dumpster, outside equipment)

Building Fires -- 7

Overpressure Rupture, Explosion, Overheating -- 8

Rescue & Emergency Medical Services -- 1,451

Motor-vehicle Accidents -- 68

Elevator Rescue -- 3

Ice Rescue -- 1

Swift Water Rescue -- 2

Hazardous Conditions -- 120

Service Calls -- 120

Good Intent Calls -- 85

False Alarm & False Calls -- 310

Special incident Type -- 5

Mutual Aid Given -- 29

Busiest Month -- January

Busiest Day -- Wednesday

Busiest Time of Day -- 7 to 8 p.m.

Slowest Month -- April

Slowest Day -- Saturday

Slowest Time of Day -- 2 to 3 a.m.

Response Time (dispatched to on-scene arrival)

8 minutes or less -- 100 percent

6 minutes or less -- 88 percent

4 minutes or less -- 53 percent

Number of times of two or more simultaneous calls -- 454

In addition to answering calls for service, the City of Batavia Fire Department conducted the following Community Risk Reduction (CRR) services and programs.

Fire Prevention Programs -- 1,656 Points of Contact

Fire Extinguisher Training -- 720 Points of Contact

Smoke Detector Installations -- 27

Carbon Monoxide Detector installations -- 7

Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detector Battery Installs -- 25

Car seat Inspection/Installation -- 72

Car Seat Replacements -- 7

Fire hydrants Flushed & Maintained -- 128

Fire Hydrants Flow Tested -- 12

Inspections, Commercial -- 354

Inspections, Multi-Family -- 42

Overall, the total call volume for the year was down by approximately 5 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic especially during the first and second quarters of the year. However, at this time, call volume for the current year are trending higher.

Lastly, the Fire Department would like to express their thanks to the many individuals and businesses who have shown support throughout the past year.

As always, you can contact the City of Batavia Fire Headquarters for any questions that you may have at (585) 345-6375.