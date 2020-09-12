City fire will flush hydrants north of Main, west of Bank on Thursday and Friday

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants in the areas north of Main Street and west of Bank Street on:

Thursday, Sept. 17 from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and

Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from approximately 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

If you have any questions, or should notice a hydrant in need of repair, please contact the fire department at 345-6375.