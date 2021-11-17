City GOP seeking Sixth Ward candidates to fill City Council vacancy

Press release:

Regarding the vacant position of Sixth Ward representative on City Council, City of Batavia Republican Committee Chairman Richard Richmond invites qualified individuals seeking to serve in this role to submit a letter of interest to him by November 30, 2021.

Mail Letters of interest to:

City of Batavia Republican Committee

PO Box 260

Batavia, NY 14021

To be qualified for the position, the prospective representative must be a resident of the Sixth Ward and a member of the same political party as the representative who most recently served in the seat—in this case, a Republican. These are requirements of Section 3-3 of the City Charter. (The recently resigned Council Member Rose Mary Christian was a registered Republican; therefore, her replacement must also be a registered Republican).

The City Republican Committee expects to recommend an individual to the City Council, which has the appointment power to fill the vacancy temporarily. The Council appointment will run through the calendar year 2022. At the general election in 2022, there will be a special election to fill the remaining year of the regular four-year term of office for the ward council member position.