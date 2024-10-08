City of Batavia Fire Department’s 11th annual Fire Prevention coloring contest deadline is Saturday

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department is sponsoring the 11th annual Fire Prevention Week Coloring Contest. This is a coloring contest open to students from grades Kindergarten- Fifth Grade. “Our hope is to get the children to discuss safety with their teachers, other students and parents/guardians.”

Information has been distributed to City schools, but we wanted to include any home schooled children in the City of Batavia School district as well. Copies of the official coloring page and contest rules are available at City of Batavia Fire Department, 18 Evans Street or by contacting Lieutenant Bob Tedford at rtedford@batavianewyork.com. We encourage all eligible students to participate.

The 2024 Fire Prevention Week (October 6-12) theme is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” Additional information can be found at the Fire Prevention Week website www.FPW.org.

Smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, but they have to be working in order to protect people, “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign drives home just how important it is to install, test, and maintain smoke alarms to ensure they’re working properly.”

Any posters wishing to be entered need to be at the Fire Station located at 18 Evans Street in Batavia no later than Tuesday, October 15 at 4 p.m.

Judging of the posters will take place October 13-17. The winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City Fire Engine, and be invited to a special awards luncheon with their family held at the fire station. Second and third place finishers in each group will also be invited to the fire station awards luncheon.

The best of luck to all students!