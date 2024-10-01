City of Batavia Fire Department works to add users of Community Connects app

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department released a new technology to assist in emergencies back in 2022. In honor of Fire Prevention, which starts in October, we are working to add more participants in our free Community Connect application. This application is focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible during an incident or major disaster.

Community Connect is a secure, easy to use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their household in order to aid first responders and emergency service personnel to respond more efficiently and effectively; ultimately resulting in better incident outcomes.

In addition to the residential portal, Community Connect also helps business owners and managers keep people at their commercial properties safe by giving First Responders access to critical documents such as evacuation procedures, occupant rosters, hazardous material lists and more.

Additionally, designated contacts at properties that joined the program will receive immediate alerts via text message when First Responders are dispatched to the building address or home.

Community Connect is completely voluntary and residents are individually able to decide which information they are comfortable sharing. Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch.

Data provided by residents within Community Connect is 100% secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.

To learn more about the program and to create your profile, please visit City of Batavia Community Connect.

About First Due:

First Due is on a mission to end first responder and citizen injuries due to a lack of information. First Due is focused on providing solutions for fire and EMS agencies and the communities they serve, all with the goal of ensuring optimal preparedness for disaster situations.

About City of Batavia Fire Department:

The City of Batavia's Fire Department is ready to respond to emergency calls 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. In addition to fire suppression and emergency medical services, the Department also provides first responder EMT-Defibrillator training services, hazardous materials response and several technical rescue services. At any hour of the day, City of Batavia firefighters can be found at the City's fire station cleaning and maintaining the City's investment in emergency apparatus, conducting training exercises, assisting citizens and/or visitors, performing preplans, conducting public education classes, commercial fire safety inspections and multi-dwelling inspections, or a number of other activities that enhance the public’s safety.

For any questions related to the Community Connect program, please reach out to Jeff Whitcombe, Lieutenant at 585-345-6375 or jwhitcombe@batavianewyork.com