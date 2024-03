Press Release:

Currently, the drug drop boxes located at the City of Batavia Police Department, 10 West Main Street, Batavia, are out of service as we work to upgrade and relocate them.

Anyone looking to dispose of unwanted or outdated prescription medications can take them to any pharmacy that participates in a disposal program, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office located at 165 Park Road, or New York State Police Troop A Headquarters located on Saile Drive in the Town of Batavia.