City of Batavia yard waste station hours extended

Press release:

Due to the windstorm over this past weekend, operations of the Law Street Yard Waste Station have been extended from today, December 13th until this Saturday, December 18th. Hours of operation will remain the same, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The following items cannot be accepted at the station:

Tree stumps, building materials, rock, fill (soil and stone) other debris. Yard waste shall be free of trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans…etc.), as this material cannot be processed. All containers (totes, boxes, bags…etc.) need to be taken back with the customer.

Use Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station only.