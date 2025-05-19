City of Batavia's DPW issues message about water/sewer line work, possible disruption of traffic and service on Dellinger Tuesday

Press Release:

Please be advised that our team will be performing necessary repairs to both the water and sewer lines on Dellinger Avenue beginning Tuesday, May 20th.

Work is scheduled to commence shortly after 7:00 AM and will continue throughout the day until the repairs are completed. During this time, there is a strong possibility that road access will be limited or, in some areas, completely closed to through traffic in order to ensure the safety of the crew and the public.

Additionally, please be aware that there may be temporary disruptions to water service for properties located within or adjacent to the work zone. We recommend preparing in advance for the possibility of reduced water availability during the day. As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we carry out this important infrastructure work. Estimated time of completion is undetermined. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office at 585-345-6329.