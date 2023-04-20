City parking lot between Court and Jackson streets to be closed for milling April 27-28

Press Release:

The City parking lot between Court Street and Jackson Street (commonly referred to as Save A Lot parking lot) will be having the surface milled and resurfaced beginning on Thursday, April 27.

The milling will begin on Thursday, April 27 and is anticipated to be completed on Friday, April 28. To begin, the west half of the parking lot will be closed to traffic on April 27 and then the east half will be closed to traffic on April 28 for milling. The parking lot will reopen for the weekend once completed.

The paving portion of the parking lot is expected to take three days to complete and is scheduled for Monday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 3. The parking lot will be split into thirds and will be affected similarly to how it will be for the milling operation, closing and resurfacing one section at a time until lot is completed.

Once the parking lot is completely resurfaced, City of Batavia staff will begin restriping parking spaces and driving lanes. Parking will be closed off in sections as crews work from east to west during the repainting process.

Vehicles that are using permitted parking are asked to temporarily use the City lot off of School St. or any other permitted parking areas in City owned lots.