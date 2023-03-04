Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 4, 2023 - 2:05pm

City phones restored, planned outage on Monday

posted by Press Release in news, batavia, ring central.

Press Release:

The City of Batavia phone lines to all department have been restored. 

Please be advised that there is a scheduled planned outage of the City phone system on Monday. 

The City is replacing old, end of life office phones with new ones through a contract with Ring Central. 

The anticipated outage time for Monday is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

City offices will still be open and operating during this time, and email is not expected to be affected. 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break