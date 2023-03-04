March 4, 2023 - 2:05pm
City phones restored, planned outage on Monday
Press Release:
The City of Batavia phone lines to all department have been restored.
Please be advised that there is a scheduled planned outage of the City phone system on Monday.
The City is replacing old, end of life office phones with new ones through a contract with Ring Central.
The anticipated outage time for Monday is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
City offices will still be open and operating during this time, and email is not expected to be affected.
