City phones restored, planned outage on Monday

Press Release:

The City of Batavia phone lines to all department have been restored.

Please be advised that there is a scheduled planned outage of the City phone system on Monday.

The City is replacing old, end of life office phones with new ones through a contract with Ring Central.

The anticipated outage time for Monday is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

City offices will still be open and operating during this time, and email is not expected to be affected.