July 16, 2021 - 12:32pm
City police department hosts annual Community Night Out Aug. 10 at St. Anthony's on Liberty Street
posted by Press Release in annual Community Night Out 2021, news, City of Batavia Police Department, St. Anthony's.
From BPD:
The City of Batavia Police Department will host the annual Community Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at City Church's St. Anthony's campus, located at 114 Liberty St. in Batavia.
Expect free food, a bounce house, games, horses (horses, of course), vendors, "& more!"
If you want more information about how to become a sponsor or have a booth at the event, contact Detective Wojtaszczyk at: [email protected]
Comments