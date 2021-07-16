Local Matters

July 16, 2021 - 12:32pm

City police department hosts annual Community Night Out Aug. 10 at St. Anthony's on Liberty Street

From BPD:

The City of Batavia Police Department will host the annual Community Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at City Church's St. Anthony's campus, located at 114 Liberty St. in Batavia.

Expect free food, a bounce house, games, horses (horses, of course), vendors, "& more!"

If you want more information about how to become a sponsor or have a booth at the event, contact Detective Wojtaszczyk at:  [email protected]

Comments

blue button