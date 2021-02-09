City police: unemployment fraud should be reported directly to NYS Department of Labor

From the City of Batavia Police Department:

Reporting Unemployment Fraud

The Batavia Police Department has received many calls regarding unknown persons fraudulently filing for unemployment benefits in the name of citizens.

These cases are investigated directly by NYS Department of Labor – Office of Special Investigations and not by local law enforcement.

Citizens who are victims of this type are fraud are asked to contact the NYS Department of Labor at 1-888-598-2077 or online here.